Manchester recreation announces fall camp

Many students in the area will be out of school the first full week of October for “fall break” and the Manchester Recreation Center has announced a camp to coincide with that schedule.

The camp is for kids in grades K-5 and costs $80 per child for the week. It will be 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day and include swimming, arts and crafts, outdoor recreation and fitness activities and other fun.

Children will need to bring their own lunch, water bottle and swim suits.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.