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Coffee County News

Manchester recreation announces fall camp

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Many students in the area will be out of school the first full week of October for “fall break” and the Manchester Recreation Center has announced a camp to coincide with that schedule. 

The camp is for kids in grades K-5 and costs $80 per child for the week. It will be 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day and include swimming, arts and crafts, outdoor recreation and fitness activities and other fun. 

Children will need to bring their own lunch, water bottle and swim suits. 

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Registraiton is available at the recreation center –557 N. Woodland St. or email ahemphill@cityofmanchestertn.gov.

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