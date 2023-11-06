Connect with us

News

Manchester Recreation officials say reports of ice skating rink are false

Published

Reports by some area media that an outdoor ice skating rink would be coming to the Manchester area for the holiday season are erroneous.

The Winchester Herald Chronicle on Sunday posted a story to its website and shared to its social media that an outdoor ice skating rink is coming to Manchester Nov 29 through Dec. 23, even citing operation hours and pricing. That report is incorrect, according to Manchester Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Becky Johnson.

Johnson went on to say she did not know where that report came from but that it was not accurate. The story was shared over 300 times on Facebook before The Chronicle eventually removed the story shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday from its social media and website.

At about 1 p.m. Monday, The Tullahoma News published a similar story to its website and social media. Both papers are owned and operated by Lakeway Publishers, which is the same parent company that operates the Manchester Times. Lakeway Publishers is not located here in Middle Tennessee, but is instead based in Morristown.

Tullahoma News removed its story about an hour later.

While there were discussions earlier this year between Manchester Parks and the Tourism Department of bringing an ice skating rink to Manchester and an initial bid request was published, Johnson said those plans were never officially finalized for this year before these stories were published.

“There is a lot involved to an ice skating rink so we decided that next year we would be able to effectively manage one,” Johnson told Thunder Radio News. “So, it was only in conversation. We have not approved an ice skating rink. Unfortunately, there will not be an ice skating rink this season, but we are looking forward to one next season.”

Hear Johnson’s full comments to Thunder Radio News here:

