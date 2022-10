The Coffee County Manchester Library – which was closed for nearly two months while it underwent interior renovations – reopens Monday, Oct 17 at 9:00am.

The library closed Friday, Aug. 26 for renovations including new carpets, new paint and a “fresh new look”.

The original plan was to re-open on Oct. 24, but the renovations were completed a week earlier than anticipated.

Library officials stated that if anyone still has items checked out they should be returned when they reopen for business.