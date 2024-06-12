Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Manchester Pool to offer Sensory Sensitive Pool event

Published

Manchester Parks and Recreation Department has announced it’s first Sensory Sensitive Saturday for the season at their pool “Adventure Bay” on Saturday, June 15 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm.

Sensory Sensitive Saturdays are all about accommodating those with special needs and disabilities while being able to enjoy the pool.

All noise making water features will be turned off and lifeguards will not use their whistles to communicate with guests.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This event is free to all with special needs and disabilities and their families.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023