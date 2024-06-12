Manchester Pool to offer Sensory Sensitive Pool event

Manchester Parks and Recreation Department has announced it’s first Sensory Sensitive Saturday for the season at their pool “Adventure Bay” on Saturday, June 15 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm.

Sensory Sensitive Saturdays are all about accommodating those with special needs and disabilities while being able to enjoy the pool.

All noise making water features will be turned off and lifeguards will not use their whistles to communicate with guests.

This event is free to all with special needs and disabilities and their families.