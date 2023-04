Manchester Police Department is seeking the publics help in an attempt to identify a person of interest.

According to MPD, the person in question is a person of interest in a theft case from C.A.R.S (Custom Auto & Rod Shop) on McArthur St.

The person in question is a white male. See photos in this story for a visual of the person in question.

Anyone with information about his identity should contact Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099 or email jnorris@cityofmanchestertn.com