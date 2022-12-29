Manchester Police need help identifying person of interest

Manchester Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest.

According to MPD, this unknown male is a person of interest in a case involving theft of a motor vehicle that evaded law enforcement. The involvement of the person is unknown, but investigators would like to speak with him.

This person is a white male with shaggy, dirty blonde hair. (see photo at thunder1320.com).

If you can help MPD identify this subject, call 931-728-2099 and ask to speak with investigator Trey Adcock or message tadcock@cityofmanchestertn.com.

