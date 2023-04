Manchester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male who they say is a “person of interest” in a theft from the Manchester Walmart.

See photos in this story of the subject in question. You can also see a photo of an orange truck pulling a large trailer, which officers say belongs to this person.

Anyone with information should contact MPD Investigator Ben Sneed at 931-728-2099. (Below photo, see orange truck with large trailer)