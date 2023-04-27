Manchester Police nab suspect with GPS devices in storage units

PRESS RELEASE

Over the last few months Manchester Police Department has received multiple reports regarding storage units being broken into, and items stolen from those units.

The majority of these incidents were the result of the suspect forcing entry into the storage units by either cutting the lock or damaging the unit. According to MPD, a couple of reports specifically noted forced entry was not a factor, and that the storage unit was likely unsecured.



In an attempt to combat the ongoing burglaries to storage units, Manchester Criminal Investigation Division (CID) obtained a number of GPS trackers. Manchester CID simultaneously obtained a number of storage units and filled them with property equipped with the mentioned GPS tracking devices. The storage units were strategically obtained within MPD jurisdiction to help minimize such criminal activity while continuing to investigate the reported incidents.



On April 25, 2023 at approximately 8:15 PM Investigators were notified of a GPS

tracking device that had been removed from one of the storage units located in Manchester.



Manchester Police patrol officers arrived on scene alongside Manchester Police Investigators and were able to take the responsible subject into custody, after a brief foot pursuit.



Manchester Police arrested a male subject for burglary and theft of property. It is

unknown, at this time, if that male subject is responsible for the aforementioned burglary reports but the investigation is still ongoing.



Anyone with information regarding storage unit burglaries should contact MPD at 931-728-2099.