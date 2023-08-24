Connect with us

News

Manchester Police Department To Increase Impaired-Driving Enforcement 

Published

Manchester City Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from August 16 to September 4, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired‐ driving enforcement nationwide.

During this time, MPD will have increased efforts and multiple saturation patrols of high traffic areas. Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk‐driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first‐time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

Manchester City Chief of Police, Bill Sipe, had this to say:

