Manchester Police Department Ramps Up Seat Belt Enforcement During National ‘Click It or Ticket’ Mobilization

As summer kicks off and families hit the road for vacation, The Manchester Police

Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THO) to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.” From May 22 through June 4, participating agencies across the state will increase seat belt enforcement as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) nationwide mobilization.

“Buckling up is such a simple task that can keep you and your family safe in the car,” said Captain Dale Robertson. “But it’s more than that. Buckling up is the law. Our law enforcement officers see the consequences of not buckling up. We see the loss of life. Often, it could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. This should be automatic.”

According to NHTSA, in 2020, there were 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 58 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m. – 5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. In The City of Manchester, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $50.00.

For more information about seat belt safety, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/seat-belts