Manchester Police Department press release regarding Capstar Bank Robbery; suspects identified

Late Friday afternoon, Manchester Chief of Police Bill Sipe issued a press release (on MPD social media) regarding the November 22, 2023 bank robbery of Capstar Bank (the 1814 Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester location).

The update included details that had previously not been shared with the public:

On November 22nd, 2023, Capstar Bank, located at 1814 Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester, TN, was robbed by an unidentified male. The suspect entered the bank and instructed the employees to fill bags with money. After the suspect obtained the money, a witness observed a male get into a vehicle and exit the area. Manchester Police Department began the investigation by collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses and victims. Because of the amazing local support, Manchester Police Department was able to locate an identical vehicle entering the city just prior to the robbery. This led Manchester Police Investigators to a business in Murfreesboro. After reviewing and collecting CCTV evidence, a male suspect was identified as Stephen Hampton (age 25).

At this point, the local Federal Bureau of Investigation’s office sent agents to support the investigation. Through that support, Manchester Investigators identified a second suspect, Marquez Wynn (age 25). Intelligence was gathered by multiple agencies for the next several months.

After nearly a year of investigations by multiple law enforcement agencies, law enforcement developed evidence and conducted search warrants on both suspects’ residences on June 13th, 2024. Through those searches, evidence was located tying these suspects, Marquez Wynn and Stephen Hampton, to this robbery. It is expected that Manchester Police Department will pursue charges for crimes committed, federally and locally.