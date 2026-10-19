Manchester Police Department Hosting Stuffed Animal Toss at Westwood Basketball Game

The Manchester Police Department is teaming up with Manchester City Schools to spread some Christmas cheer through a special Stuffed Animal Toss during a Westwood Middle School girls basketball game on Thursday, October 22.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal to participate in the event, which will take place during halftime of the girls varsity basketball game.

During the toss, participants will throw their stuffed animals onto the gym floor. The three stuffed animals that land closest to center court will win prizes.

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But the real winners will be local children and families this holiday season.

All stuffed animals collected will support the Manchester Police Department’s Angel Tree Program and Christmas Parade, helping spread joy throughout the community during the Christmas season.

Those who cannot attend the game but would still like to contribute can make direct donations.

For more information or to arrange a donation, contact Captain Ben Sneed with the Manchester Police Department at bsneed@cityofmanchestertn.gov.

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The event is scheduled for. Thursday, October 22, during halftime of the girls varsity basketball game, which tips off at 6 p..m at Joel Vinson Gymnasium