Manchester Police Department Honors Retiring Officers

Published

At the November 7, 2023 Board of Mayor and Alderman Meeting, City of Manchester Police Department (MPD) Chief, Bill Sipe and Assistant Chief, Adam Floied, honored retiring officers.

Captain Dwight Vandagriff served 44 years in the MPD. He began his career with MPD on October 16, 1979.

Sergeant Debbie Guffey served 39 years in the MPD. She began her career with MPD on May 18, 1984.

By virtue of more than 20 years of dedicated service, upon their retirement from the MPD, Vandagriff and Guffey were entitled to be presented their badges, insignias and service weapons, pursuant to MPD general order 214 (established by City ordinance).

Sergeant Alberto Garza served 13 plus years of service to MPD. He received his badge, insignias and name plate for his service to our community and MPD. Garza also received a plaque from the MPD.

Chief Sipe read the inscription on the plaque (click below to hear his quote:

Captain Dwight Vandagriff
Sergeant Alberto Garza
Sergeant Debbie Guffey

