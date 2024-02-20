Manchester Police Department has 7 new patrol cars

You may soon see new Manchester Police Department (MPD) patrol cars on the road.

The City of Manchester approved using $280,000 out of the general fund to purchase the new patrol vehicles, while MPD is using approximately $137,000 out of their Drug Fund to outfit the Seven new (2022) police package Dodge Durangos, with necessary equipment.

Assistant MPD Chief, Adam Floied told Thunder Radio News that a company out of Smithville has been contracted to install the technical equipment. And that it is a long process to have each vehicle outfitted for police service. MPD intends to retire some of their Ford Sedans and Crown Victoria vehicles that have higher miles and cost the most to repair. Those vehicles will then be auctioned at a government auction.

The plan is for all seven cars to be used by Patrol officers, those with the most seniority utilizing the new vehicles first.

Assistant MPD Chief, Adam Floied had this to say:

Patrolman Thomas Bellamy, Captain Jamie Newman, Sergeant Leah McGuinn, Patrolman Brian Brown appear in the video with the new patrol vehicles.