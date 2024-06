The Manchester City Police Department (MPD) , in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and Bonnaroo staff, is gearing up to manage the heavy traffic expected as festival-goers enter Bonnaroo. The influx of vehicles is anticipated to impact several routes in Coffee, Warren, Grundy, and Franklin Counties.

MPD police Chief Bill Sipe told Thunder Radio:

The Bonnaroo Music Festival begins this week, Thursday, June 16, 2024 with “Pretty Lights” on the Main Stage.