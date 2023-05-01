Connect with us

News

Manchester Police Catch Burglary Suspect with GPS Tracker

On Saturday, April 29th, Manchester Police Investigators received notification that one of the GPS tracking devices that the department had placed at a storage unit had been removed. Manchester Police Department is not authorized to release the suspect’s name at this time, citing the district attorney’s office.

The specific GPS tracker was located inside the property, secured inside the storage unit with a working lock. The lock was cut with bolt cutters, which were later recovered. This alert was received around 9:30 PM. Investigators received continuous alerts that the vehicle was in motion, headed southbound on US Highway 41.

Investigators were able to track the suspect back to his residence, located in Grundy County. At approximately 10:30 PM, Manchester Police Investigators arrived at the suspect’s residence with Grundy County Sheriff’s Office personnel.

The stolen property was located, and the offender was identified. Investigators also recovered the bolt cutters, which were used in the burglary, according to the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Coffee County Jail, where he was charged with Burglary.

