Manchester Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, Feb. 26

All are invited to participate in or sponsor the Manchester City Polar Plunge on February 26, 2023.

The Polar Plunge is an annual event taking place throughout the state of Tennessee to raise money for Special Olympics TN. Each year, brave individuals jump into the icy waters of Tennessee pools or lakes to support our athletes. These brave individuals prepare for the event by fundraising during the weeks leading up to their big plunge!

All proceeds from the event go towards programs for Special Olympics TN athletes! Build a team and take the plunge; it is sure to be the coolest thing you do all year. For more information visit www.polarplungetn.com

Special Olympics Mission: The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.