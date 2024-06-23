Manchester Planning Commission is compliant; is not compliant

Connect with us

At the June, 17, 2024 Manchester Planning Commission meeting, Manchester City Community Development And Zoning Director Brittany Fiske addressed concerns that the Planning Commission was in possible violation of TCA Code 13-7-304.

TCA Code states: In adopting the regional zoning ordinance, the chief legislative body of the municipality shall create a board of zoning appeals consisting of three (3) or five (5) members, a majority of whom shall be residents of the territory subject to the regional zoning provisions, and who shall be appointed for terms of such length and so arranged that the term of one (1) member shall expire each year.

The Manchester City Planning Commission has seven members:

Mark Williams

Leif Swanson

Rob Clutter

Ken Sueberling

Brad Goodwin

Elissa Keele Fletcher

Ward Johnson

Director Fiske stated:

Regarding another concern brought to the Planning Commission regarding the expiration dates of the terms of the members of the Planning Commission, Director Fiske said this:

