News

Manchester Patriot Day ceremony set for Sunday, the 21st anniversary of 9/11

Published

Everyone is invited to attend the annual Manchester Patriot Day Ceremony, which will be held this Sunday, September 11th at 6 PM. Hosted by the Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA), this annual event honors the service and dedication of all our local first responder departments.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of history’s worst terrorist attack on American soil. The public is invited to attend and show special appreciation to those who help keep us safe around the clock, around the calendar.

The event will be held at the Coffee County Veterans Building at 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. Coffee County Commissioner Claude Morse, and Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers, will serve as Masters of Ceremonies.

Join your three CCVA member organizations – American Legion Gold Star Post 78; Coffee County DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 90; and VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) All-American Post 10904 – as we honor our local first responders.

