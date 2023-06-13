Connect with us

News

Manchester Parks and Recreation to Host Annual 4th of July Celebration Featuring Live Music, Food Trucks, and Fireworks

Published

Manchester Parks and Recreation is preparing for its upcoming annual 4th of July Celebration, offering an enjoyable evening for families. The event, scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, will include live music, food trucks, and a fireworks display.

Residents and visitors are invited to Rotary Park, where the festivities will take place. A notable attraction of the evening will be a free live performance by the band Rubiks Groove, entertaining attendees from 7pm to 9pm. Food options will be plentiful, as several local food trucks will be on-site from 6pm to 9pm.

The highlight of the celebration will be a fireworks show, set to begin at 9pm, emanating from Fred Deadman Park. Spectators can anticipate a dazzling display of colors and patterns as the fireworks light up the night sky. The aim is to create a memorable experience for all who attend.

To ensure the event’s success, Manchester Parks and Recreation has announced the closure of Fred Deadman Park for the day, starting from 5pm on July 4. This closure is intended to facilitate the necessary preparations for the fireworks display and to ensure the safety and enjoyment of participants.

Save the date and bring your family and friends for an unforgettable 4th of July experience.

Rotary Park is located at 557 N Woodland St in Manchester.

