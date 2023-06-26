Manchester Parks and Recreation to Host Annual 4th of July Celebration Featuring Live Music, Food Trucks, and Fireworks

Manchester Parks and Recreation is making preparations for its upcoming annual 4th of July Celebration, a highly anticipated event for families. Scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, the festivities will take place at Rotary Park. The event will feature live music, food trucks, and a fireworks display.

A prominent attraction of the evening will be a free live performance by the band Rubiks Groove, entertaining attendees from 7pm to 9pm. Several local food trucks will be on-site from 6pm to 9pm, providing a variety of food options.

The highlight of the celebration will be a fireworks show, beginning at 9pm and originating from Fred Deadman Park. Spectators can anticipate a colorful display in the night sky, aiming to create a memorable experience.

To ensure the event’s success, Manchester Parks and Recreation has announced the closure of Fred Deadman Park for the day, starting from 5pm on July 4. This closure is necessary for the necessary preparations and to ensure safety and enjoyment.

Rotary Park is located at 557 N Woodland St in Manchester.

Additional information: Thunder Radio WMSR at 107.9 FM will be playing patriotic music synced with the fireworks show.

About Rubiks Groove: Rubiks Groove is an 80s, 90s, and 00s tribute band known for their high-energy performances. They cover a wide range of music genres, including rock and hip hop, and provide an interactive experience with characters, costumes, and videos.