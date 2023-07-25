Manchester Parks and Recreation Opens Registration for After School Program

As the new school year approaches, Manchester Parks and Recreation is gearing up to launch its After School Program for children in K-5th grade. The program offers transportation from Manchester City Schools and will run from Monday to Friday, from 3:15 pm to 6:00 pm. Activities include snacks, homework assistance, playtime, and crafts.

Parents interested in enrolling their kids can register at the Rec Center front desk. The tuition fee for the program is $40 per week per child, and it requires a minimum of 10 kids to hold the program, with space limited to a maximum of 20 kids.

The After School Program aims to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for children after school hours. It offers valuable homework help and engaging activities to keep kids entertained and learning.

For more information or inquiries, parents can email Katie West at kwest@cityofmanchestertn.com or call (931) 728-0273. Don’t miss this opportunity to ensure your child’s after-school time is filled with fun, friends, and productive activities. Register your child at the Rec Center and secure a spot in this exciting program.