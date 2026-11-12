Manchester Native Dr. Lona Bailey to Celebrate New Book Release Sunday

Manchester native and award-winning author Dr. Lona Bailey will celebrate the release of her newest book, All About Anne Baxter, with a special event this Sunday, November 15, in Manchester.

The free book release celebration will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Golden Hour Coffee Bar, located at 216 North Irwin Street.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Bailey, learn more about Hollywood legend Anne Baxter, and hear behind-the-scenes stories about the author’s research and writing process. Signed copies of the new book will also be available for purchase.

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Complimentary coffee and light pastries will be provided.

The celebration is free and open to the public, with guests welcome to stop by anytime between 3 and 5 p.m.