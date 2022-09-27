Manchester moving closer to hiring police chief

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen could be able to move on hiring a new police chief sooner rather than later.

Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) has handled all applications and interviews for the position. Thunder Radio News has learned that interviews were conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Now a special-called meeting has been posted for the Manchester Safety Committee to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Manchester City Hall, which is one day prior to the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Tuesday. The police chief position is the only item on the agenda for the safety committee on Monday.

The city has been searching for a new police chief since Mark Yother retired at the end of August after 10 years in the position. Assistant Chief Adam Floied has been running the department since then.