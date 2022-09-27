Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Manchester moving closer to hiring police chief

Published

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen could be able to move on hiring a new police chief sooner rather than later. 

Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) has handled all applications and interviews for the position. Thunder Radio News has learned that interviews were conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 27. 

Now a special-called meeting has been posted for the Manchester Safety Committee to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Manchester City Hall, which is one day prior to the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Tuesday. The police chief position is the only item on the agenda for the safety committee on Monday. 

The city has been searching for a new police chief since Mark Yother retired at the end of August after 10 years in the position. Assistant Chief Adam Floied has been running the department since then.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022