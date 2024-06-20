Manchester Mayor disputes Water Department’s claims

Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard is responding to a claim made during a recent tour at the Manchester Wastewater Plant:

Water Department officials told the group that many of their purchase orders for repairs have fallen on deaf ears at city hall.

The Mayor went on to say, “I’d like to clarify several statements regarding “purchase orders for repairs have fallen on deaf ears at City Hall.” This is an inaccurate statement from those that have been told it is required of them to follow the Bid Policy for Purchases or Contracts Entered into by the City. I’ve even emailed and outlined to the Manchester Water Sewer Department the Manchester Municipal Code (MMC) policy found in Chapter 7 of the MMC 5-702, 5-703, 5-704, 5-705, 5-706, 5-707, 5-708, 5-709, 5-710, 5-711, 5-712, 5-713, 5-715 several times. The only delays in processing purchase orders that I’m aware of stems from incomplete purchase orders that do not follow our MMC. We are a municipality and not a private business. I’ve repeatedly explained this to the MWSD. It is a shame that the comments were directed toward the employees at City Hall that diligently serve the City of Manchester to make sure our Codes and State Laws are not violated.”

