Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Manchester Mayor disputes Water Department’s claims

Published

Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard is responding to a claim made during a recent tour at the Manchester Wastewater Plant:

Water Department officials told the group that many of their purchase orders for repairs have fallen on deaf ears at city hall.

The Mayor went on to say, “I’d like to clarify several statements regarding “purchase orders for repairs have fallen on deaf ears at City Hall.” This is an inaccurate statement from those that have been told it is required of them to follow the Bid Policy for Purchases or Contracts Entered into by the City. I’ve even emailed and outlined to the Manchester Water Sewer Department the Manchester Municipal Code (MMC) policy found in Chapter 7 of the MMC 5-702, 5-703, 5-704, 5-705, 5-706, 5-707, 5-708, 5-709, 5-710, 5-711, 5-712, 5-713, 5-715 several times. The only delays in processing purchase orders that I’m aware of stems from incomplete purchase orders that do not follow our MMC. We are a municipality and not a private business. I’ve repeatedly explained this to the MWSD. It is a shame that the comments were directed toward the employees at City Hall that diligently serve the City of Manchester to make sure our Codes and State Laws are not violated.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Find Thunder Radio’s original story about the tour at the Wastewater Plant here

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023