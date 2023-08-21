Manchester Man Named J. Harmon Home Team Everyday Hero by Motlow

Motlow’s Smyrna Campus Engagement Director Gary Winton recently received the J. Harmon Home Team Everyday Hero Award. Winton was nominated for the award for his dedication to both the Motlow family and the Rutherford County community. Motlow said that Winton strives to make connections with others and to make the Smyrna campus a welcoming place for all students, staff, faculty, alumni, and community members. Motlow thanked him for the work he does every day and congratulated him on this recognition. Winton is a Manchester resident.
