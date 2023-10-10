Manchester Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

A Coffee County man has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, into allegations of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On September 25th, TBI Agents, along with the Office of the 14th Judicial District Attorney General, began an investigation of an account user who was sending child sexual abuse material via a website on the internet. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified the user of the account as Daniel Gregory.

On Monday, with the assistance of deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, agents arrested Daniel Odell Gregory, age 48. He is charged with 11 counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and was booked into the Coffee County Jail on a $950,000 bond.

Gregory was a school counselor at Siegel Middle School, working with Rutherford County Schools since 2006. According to James Evans with Rutherford County Schools, Gregory resigned his position upon learning of the charges.

“We know this information is concerning to parents and students, and we too are disturbed by the charges,” Evans said in an email to Siegel parents. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement to assist with the investigation.

Evans went on to say that the charges “do not involve any Rutherford County Schools students.”