Manchester man arrested in Bedford County road-rage shooting

Bedford County authorities have arrested a Manchester man in connection with a road-rage shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th.

According to Bedford County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD), William Brown, age 42, of Manchester, was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 27 in connection with a road rage incident that led to a 19-year old female being shot.

Brown has been booked into the Bedford County jail and is facing four counts of aggravated assault. Other charges are pending.

“We would like to thank the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, the Manchester Police Department, and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during this investigation,” BCSD said in a release. “We also want to thank our local news channels for their coverage and helping us get the message out to the public.

“We would like to give a special thank you to the public for your assistance. The individual pieces of information you provided coupled with solid work by our detectives allowed us to recreate the chain of events that unfolded and ultimately led us to the suspect.”

Bedford County officials added that they are happy to report the victim “is recovering.”

The incident occurred Tuesday evening at about 7 p.m near Normandy Rd. and Highway 41A. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a female victim with a gun shot wound to the head. According to authorities, the victim was a passenger in the vehicle during an apparent road rage incident that occurred on Normandy Rd. while the vehicle was traveling toward 41A. Other passengers described the suspect’s vehicle as a small, white SUV, possibly a Saturn or similar body style occupied by a white male.