Sports

Manchester Makos swimmer Isaac Lee commits to Auburn

Published

Isaac Lee, a longtime swimmer for the Manchester Makos, announced last week his verbal commitment to swim for Auburn University in the Southeastern Conference.

In the past year, Lee has medaled in the mile swim, taking 3rd place at junior nationals. Lee had over 40 college coaches to contact him during his recruitment window. He narrowed his selection down to Auburn, Tennessee, Indiana, UNC and Virginia Tech. He announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Lee is the second rated swimmer in Tennessee for the class of 2024.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University,” Lee posted. “I’m glad to finally commit to a place that already feels like home to me. I’d like to thank my club coach and my parents who have helped me get to where I am today! I thank God everyday for giving me the ability to swim and guiding me throughout this process. I would like to thank all the Auburn coaches and staff for giving me this amazing opportunity, and I am looking forward to becoming an Auburn Tiger in 2024! War Eagle!!!”

