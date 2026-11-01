Manchester Library to host local author for book talk Nov. 17

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library will host local author Dr. Lona Bailey Tuesday Nov. 17 for a discussion about her latest book “That’s The Way She Became Alice.” The full-length biography on Brady Bunch Star Ann B. Davis was published earlier this year shines some light on one of the iconic show’s most beloved characters.

Bailey said she grew up watching reruns of the show, which originally aired from 1969 until 1974.

“It is one of those comfort shows you never get tired of watching,” she said.

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Bailey said as a longtime fan of the show and Brady characters, she was struck by the limited information out there about one of the show’s most iconic stars, Ann B. Davis, who played the Brady’s housekeeper Alice Nelson. Davis, who was born in 1926, remained closely associated with the role until her death at age 88 in 2014.

“In reading just show trivia and some snippets about her I was really surprised,” she said. “She is such an icon but there really is not a full-length biography of her.”

Bailey, who was written several books about some of Hollywood’s lesser documented female stars, said she decided to begin research on Davis for just such a biography.

“I found so many interesting things about who she was, her career of course, but her personal life too,” Bailey said. “She was very unconventional you know and the book just sort of happened.”

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The book details Davis’ early life with her family and takes readers through her early years performing in theaters and finally landing her big break as “Schultzy” on the hit 1950s program “The Bob Cummings show.” Davis would win two Emmy awards for the role in 1958 and 1959.

“I wouldn’t say that her character was exactly like Alice Nelson, but there were some similarities and of course her comedic timing was just perfect and in a way she was kind of the backbone of that story behind the scenes in the very same way she was for The Brady Bunch,” Bailey said.

Bailey said that while finding primary sources for the book proved challenging, as she never married or had children, she was able to speak with her Brady Bunch co-star Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady on the show.

“We did a phone interview, a quite lengthy one right when I first started the book and he shared with me so many fond memories of “Annie” as he called her, and it was just a lovely interview,” she said.

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The book also details Davis’ life after she primarily retired from acting and became a part of an Episcopal religious community, where she would live until her death.

“One of the cool things about her story is she really kind of gave up fame for her Christian beliefs later in life and that struck me,” Bailey said.

In celebration of Bailey’s upcoming book talk, the Coffee County Manchester Library will also be hosting a Brady Trivia night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 10 where participants can put their knowledge to the test.

“The library has been looking to expand its programming offerings, and The Brady Bunch is such an iconic American show that so many generations have enjoyed, we thought it would be great to have a Brady Bunch theme for our first trivia night,” library employee Nathan Havenner said.

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For more information about Manchester Public Library events and programming, call 931-723-5143 or visit the library Facebook page.