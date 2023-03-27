Manchester Library Invites Artists to Submit Mural Designs on the Theme of Library Adventures

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library is calling for artists to submit their original mural designs for the library walls, with the theme “Go on an adventure at the library.” The library is encouraging artists to be creative and imaginative with their designs, and the selected mural will be installed on the library building in Manchester.

Interested artists must submit their proposed design along with a description to youthservices@coffeecountylibrary.org before the deadline of July 1st at 4:30 pm. All estimated costs must be included with the design submission, and the Coffee County Library Board will vote on the proposed designs.

If selected, the artist will be responsible for procuring all necessary materials for the installation. This is an opportunity for artists to showcase their talent and contribute to the Manchester Library’s aesthetics, while also leaving a lasting legacy for visitors to enjoy.

For more information on the specifics and requirements, interested individuals can contact Mrs. Daphanie at youthservices@coffeecountylibrary.org.