Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Manchester Library Invites Artists to Submit Mural Designs on the Theme of Library Adventures

Published

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library is calling for artists to submit their original mural designs for the library walls, with the theme “Go on an adventure at the library.” The library is encouraging artists to be creative and imaginative with their designs, and the selected mural will be installed on the library building in Manchester.

Interested artists must submit their proposed design along with a description to youthservices@coffeecountylibrary.org before the deadline of July 1st at 4:30 pm. All estimated costs must be included with the design submission, and the Coffee County Library Board will vote on the proposed designs.

If selected, the artist will be responsible for procuring all necessary materials for the installation. This is an opportunity for artists to showcase their talent and contribute to the Manchester Library’s aesthetics, while also leaving a lasting legacy for visitors to enjoy.

For more information on the specifics and requirements, interested individuals can contact Mrs. Daphanie at youthservices@coffeecountylibrary.org.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

4 days ago