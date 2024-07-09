Connect with us

News

Manchester “Ice Skating” rink will be $5 fee per person

Published

At the July 2, 2024 Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting, the BOMA voted unanimously to set the price for use of the future Ice Skating Rink at $5 per person, per 60 minute session.

Funding for the Ice Skating Rink rental came from an American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act Grant. The funds will be limited, will eventually run out (in the future) and will not cover future rental fees.

The plans include the rink being available December 2, 2024-December 22, 2024. The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department will staff and maintain the rink at an estimated cost of $7254.00.

Skates will be provided at the rink. The actual surface will not be ice. Artificial Ice Events describes it as such:

Artificial or Synthetic ice is made up of a special plastic polymer that best resembles the consistency of a giant white cutting board. The synthetic ice rink is pieced together in 4’ × 8’ sheets and is then sprayed with a special solution that reduces friction and enhances glide and speed, closely mimicking the traditional ice skating experience.

