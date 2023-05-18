Manchester Households Enjoy Lower Monthly Bills Compared to National Average, Study Reveals

A recent study by doxoINSIGHTS has uncovered that households in Manchester, Tennessee, experience significantly lower monthly bills compared to the national average. The data reveals that the average Manchester household pays $1,511 per month for the 10 most common household bills, representing a remarkable 26.2% decrease from the national average of $2,046. These findings highlight the city’s affordability and offer a welcome financial relief for residents.

Further analysis of the data indicates that Manchester households allocate approximately 33% of their income to household bills. Compared to the state average, the expenses in Manchester are 18% lower, amounting to an average monthly cost of $1,511, compared to Tennessee’s average of $1,841. These insights provide valuable context regarding the financial burden faced by Manchester residents.

Breaking down the average monthly bills, the study reveals that the largest expense for Manchester residents is the mortgage, with an average payment of $1,002 per month. Rent follows as the second most substantial cost, averaging at $765 per month. Other significant expenses include auto loans ($332), utilities ($329), health insurance ($90), auto insurance ($247), cable and internet ($113), mobile ($58), alarm and security ($77), and life insurance ($77).

When compared to other towns and cities in Tennessee, Manchester ranks as the 67th most expensive city for household expenses. This affordability factor further enhances the city’s appeal for individuals seeking a cost-effective place to reside.