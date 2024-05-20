Manchester food give away at Ada Wright building

The South Central Human Resources Agency has announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute Commodities on Thursday, May 23, from 9AM-10:30AM at the Ada Wright building. Located at 328 N. Woodland Street in Manchester.

It is a drive thru service, just call the office prior to that date at (931) 461-0041, to get signed up.

Eligibility will be based on total household income that is within the income guidelines. Anyone receiving aid from one of the following programs is eligible for USDA Commodities: SNAP, Families First, SSI, LIHEAP or proof of residency in Public Housing.