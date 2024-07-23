Manchester Fire Station Installing Car Seats for Free

By Katie Northcott

Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers announced that eight to 10 certified car seat technicians will install free car seats at Manchester Fire Station #1 on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Most car seats cost between $50 and $200. And with expiration dates and anchoring mechanisms, they can get confusing. To ease the financial burden and lessen the confusion, the Manchester Fire Department provides free car seats and instruction from technicians year-round. Using funds from Tennessee’s Child Passenger Safety initiative, the department installs about four to five car seats per month.

Once the school year starts, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, and grandparents will be driving their young family members to school daily. By designating Friday for car seat installation, Chambers said he hopes to help provide car seats to those in need.

On Friday, participants will complete the provided paperwork and receive a car seat, which a technician will install. Then, the technician will take the car seat back out of the car, watch the participant install it, and check the participant’s work.

Coffee County residents as well as Franklin, Grundy, and Bedford County residents have attended past car seat checks. Chambers welcomed anyone in need of a free car seat to come to the fire station at 1509 Hillsboro Blvd. on Friday.

For more information on this event and car seat safety visit https://tntrafficsafety.org/car-seat-check-manchester-fire