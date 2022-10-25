Manchester Fire, area volunteer departments deploy to Warren County

At approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, “Task Force 6” — which is made up of fire apparatus and crews from Manchester Fire-Rescue, as well as volunteer fire departments from Hillsboro, New Union and North Coffee from Coffee County, along with personnel and apparatus from Lincoln County and Moore County Volunteer Fire Departments and Winchester Fire Department — deployed from Coffee County in support of Wildfires in Warren County.

Crews arrived at 6 p.m. at the staging area on Curtis Town Rd and Hwy 8. Crews will provide wildfire and structural fire protection for the areas affected by the Wildfires in Warren County.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s department, On October 24, 2022, Warren County Deputies were dispatched to 951 Isha Lane in response to an individual that had been banned from the premises of Isha and had set up camp with a fire on their property. Officers responded to find an uncontained fire.

Officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, local volunteer fire departments, Tennessee Forestry Division, EMA, and EMS responded to the scene.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Robert Vincent Halter has been arrested and taken into custody charged with Reckless Burning and Criminal Trespassing.

Crews battled the fire throughout the night along with fire departments from five additional counties and TEMA, Warren Co EMA, Warren Co. EMS. Over 85 firefighters, 30 fire apparatus and several bull dozers were on site working to control the fire.

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. issued a release early Tuesday strongly recommending that all residents of Isha and Curtistown evacuate immediately. A temporary shelter has been set up at the Harrison Ferry fire department for anyone who needs temporary shelter.

According to the latest update by Sheriff Matheny, the fire is approximately 35% contained in the gulf at this time.