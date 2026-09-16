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Coffee County News

Manchester City water main break forces closure of New Union, Coffee Middle Wednesday

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Photo: City of Manchester Facebook page

Students at Coffee Middle School and New Union Elementary School were dismissed at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday due to a water main break. Students that were not picked up early were taken by bus at regular times. 

City of Manchester posted on its social media around noon on Wednesday that there was a water main break on Woodbury Highway and crews were currently working to locate the break to determine where it started. 

The city asked that anyone seeing running or pooling water to contact Manchester Water and Sewer. 

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