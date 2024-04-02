Connect with us

News

Manchester City Street Department plans to discontinue leaf vacuum service April 12th

Published

he City of Manchester, Street Department provides leaf vacuum service to all city  residents from Fall to Spring of each year. 

Our Leaf Vacuum Service will resume again this fall, usually sometime toward the  end of October.  Until then, any leaves put out for disposal AFTER APRIL 12th, must  be placed in PAPER RECYCLABLE BAGS. These can be obtained at local retail  stores. Grass Clipping must be placed in these bags year round.  All leaves and grass must be recycled under State and Federal regulations. 

All leaves placed out to be vacuumed must be free of any sticks, rocks, limbs, etc. or any other debris that would obstruct or harm the equipment. 

Those with questions are asked to contact the street department office at 728-6903 Monday thru Friday, 6:00 am to 3:30 pm.

