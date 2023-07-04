Manchester City Schools Welcomes Daniel Mclnturff as New Assistant Principal at Westwood Middle School for 2023-2024 Academic Year

Manchester City Schools has announced Daniel Mclnturff as the new assistant principal at Westwood Middle School for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Mclnturff is coming to Manchester from Norris Middle School where he was both a social studies teacher as well as cross country and track coach.

According to Jim Dobson, Westwood Middle School’s Principal, “I am very excited about Daniel joining the team here at WMS. I think he brings a wealth of knowledge and talent with him and will be an excellent asset to our school”.

Mclnturff is a graduate of Coffee County Central High School and the University of Tennessee. He is also a Veteran of the US Navy where he served aboard both the USS Nashville and the USS Bataan.

Mclnturff is married and has two children. They plan on residing in Manchester.