News

Manchester City Schools to Discuss Extension of Director of Schools’ Contract

Published

Manchester City Schools has scheduled an important upcoming meeting of the Manchester Board of Education to discuss the extension of the Director of Schools’ contract. The meeting will take place on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. It will be held at College Street Elementary, located at 405 College Street in Manchester, TN.

During the meeting, board members will convene to deliberate and make a decision regarding the contract extension for the Director of Schools. This decision holds significant implications for the district’s future educational leadership.

The board meeting will serve as an open forum, offering an opportunity for board members, staff, and community members to engage in discussions related to Manchester City Schools. It provides a platform for individuals to express their perspectives and contribute to the decision-making process.

Manchester City Schools is situated at 215 E. Fort Street.

