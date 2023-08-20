Connect with us

News

Manchester City Schools to Add 3 Tutors Funded by Grant

Published

Since Covid’s affect on education across the state, the Tennessee Department of Education identified that students had different access to instruction. This resulted in lower average proficiency across the state, specifically in math and early reading.  Beginning in the 2020-21 school year through summer 2024, the department is investing Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, or ESSER 3.0, in TN ALL Corps tutoring supports. 

Through a grant matching program, TN ALL Corps is available to both school districts and community partners. Combining funding that is available at the state, district, and community levels, Tennessee can dramatically increase the amount of learning time children have access to—helping to mitigate learning loss and accelerate student achievement. 

In their August 14th meeting, Manchester City School Board approved the application for FY24 ESSER 3.0 and approved the creation of three additional part-time tutoring positions for the 2023-2024 school year. According to Manchester City Schools Director Dr. Joey Vaughn, tutors will be assisting students in grades 1-8 in a high dosage low ratio of 1:3, at all three City School Campuses.

Dr. Joey Vaughn had this to say:

Find out more about the TN ALL Corps funding program here: https://www.tn.gov/education/tn-all-corps.html

