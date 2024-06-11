Connect with us

Manchester City Schools Therapy Dog program receives Nashville Predators Grant

Through an annual grant cycle, the Nashville Predators Foundation gives out hundreds of thousands of dollars to local charities for projects and programs benefitting youth and their families in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. In 2024 the foundation distributed $825,995 to 183 charitable organizations.

Manchester City Schools applied for and received a grant for their Therapy Dog Program. Lou Paschall is the Social Worker for Manchester City Schools and the “dog mom” to Manchester City’s Therapy Dog, Daisy.

Paschall told Thunder Radio:

The monies will go towards educational classes and continuing education training, boarding, treats, supplies, insurance and dog food.

Daisy will be a special guest at the Manchester Public Library for Story Time on June 13, 2024 at 10AM. The Manchester Public Library is located at 1005 Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester.

Lou Paschall and Daisy at the Thunder Studios

