News

Manchester City Schools Receive Grant from Nashville Predators

Published

Manchester City Schools (MCS) received a $2500 grant from the Nashville Predators Foundation. Those grant funds allowed MCS Family Resource Coordinator, BJ Sylvia and Lou Paschall, MCS School Social Worker to coordinate a mobile food pantry event for MCS student’s families as well as Coffee County School student’s families.

The mobile food pantry was held on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds. Second Harvest Food Bank brought a truck load of food that was purchased with the grant funding.

Coffee county Central High School Student Government assisted at the event.

Paschall applied for the grant for MCS and had this to say:

 L:  Gnash, Roman Josi, Leslie Brasfield (MCS), Lou Pacshall (MCS), Dana Morris (MCS), and Gerry Helper.

