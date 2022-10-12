Manchester City Schools observe Safe Schools Week, Oct. 16-22

The National School Safety Center, state governors and state school superintendents sponsor America’s Safe Schools Week, October 16-22, 2022. This observance is also actively supported by local, state and national public officials and professional organizations.

In May of 2017, Manchester City Schools committed to join this observance to raise awareness of school safety to our students, parents, faculty, and community.

During Safe Schools Week schools will participate in several different areas of drills.

To limit the vulnerability of each school, the specifics and schedule of each drill will not be advertised. You may see MCS Fire or Police at one or more of the locations. Do not be alarmed. Manchester City Schools works in conjunction with Coffee County EMA and Manchester Police and Fire.

Significant progress is being made to ensure that all of our nation’s schools are safe, secure and productive. At the forefront of this movement are hundreds of exemplary school, district, state and national programs. To recognize these successes and encourage others, October 16-22, 2022 has been proclaimed America’s Safe Schools Week. NSSC invites you to participate in this annual observance that was originally established by the National School Safety Center in 1984.

NSSC’s goal in this campaign is to motivate key education and law enforcement policymakers, as well as students, parents and community residents, to vigorously advocate school safety. School safety includes keeping campuses free of crime and violence, improving discipline, and increasing student attendance. School that are safe and free of violence, weapons and drugs are necessary to ensure the well-being of all children and the quality of their education.

While most schools have existing safety programs, these programs often need conscientious, creative application to improve their effectiveness. Following is a list of ideas and activities that may appropriately be introduced during America’s Safe Schools Week. Some of these suggestions may already be part of district or school site programs. Many of these ideas may be initiated and carried out by school-site principals or parents’ groups working with local school administrators or by school district public relations directors, working cooperatively with school superintendents and other district administrators.

America’s Safe Schools Week provides a unique opportunity for you and your organization to focus on educational issues that directly affect your constituency. The National School Safety Center asks you to join the constituents of your state and school community to help the future of this country by observing America’s Safe Schools Week.