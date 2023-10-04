Manchester City Schools Looking to Acquire Building Site

Connect with us

At the October 3, 2023 Manchester City Board of Mayor and Alderman Work Session, Director of Manchester City Schools, Dr. Joey Vaughn, made a presentation to the BOMA. Dr. Vaughn proposed that the City of Manchester and Manchester City Schools purchase 85 acres of land from Batesville Casket Company, to use for a future building site for Manchester City Schools.

Dr. Vaughn stated that Manchester City Elementary Schools (College Street and Westwood Elementary) are nearing capacity. Dr. Vaughn cited Manchester’s recent boom in growth and projected numbers of incoming future students, as reasons why Manchester City Schools would need to make a plan for expansion of the City Schools campus locations.

A renovation that would provide six new classrooms at Westwood Middle School was also proposed. (see figure #2 below)

Dr. Vaughn brought a representative from Kaatz, Binkley, Jones & Morris Architects, Inc., to the meeting. There were architectural drawings presented that included two potential schools, a football stadium, soccer field, track, baseball field, and space for future educational purposes on the proposed 85 acre plat.

Manchester City Alderman had this to say:

Scott P. Gibson, with Cumberland Securities Company, Inc., who provides financial advice for the City of Manchester, spoke about potential ways to finance such a project. Find those details below:

Architects rendering of potential new MCS Campus
Architects rendering of Westwood Middle School potential remodel
Dr. Joey Vaughn presenting to the BOMA
Preliminary-Funding-Analysis-2023-10-03-RevisedDownload

