Manchester City Schools Install Bullet and Shatter Resistant Windows and Doors Across All Campuses

Manchester City Schools (MCS) has taken an important step towards ensuring the safety of its students and faculty by installing new bullet and shatter resistant windows and doors on all three of its campuses. The new security measures were announced by Dr. Joey Vaughn, the superintendent of MCS, who appeared on the WMSR Thunder Radio Morning Show to talk about the school’s proactive approach to campus safety.

You can listen to the interview below.

The bullet and shatter resistant windows and doors are designed to provide an additional layer of protection against potential intruders and other threats. They are made of durable materials that are specifically engineered to withstand high-impact forces, such as those that might be caused by bullets or other types of projectiles.

To ensure maximum protection, the outward-facing windows and doors are covered with a specially designed protective film that helps to absorb and disperse the force of impact. Additionally, the main doors of the school buildings have an added cover that further reinforces their strength and resilience..

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The installation of the bullet and shatter resistant windows and doors was completed before spring break, with coverings placed over the windows and doors during the break. The new measures are a testament to the school’s commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all those who work and learn at MCS.