Manchester City Schools has Therapy Dog “In-Training”

Manchester City Schools has a Berna-doodle puppy that has been in “Therapy Dog” training for eighteen months. ‘Daisy’ was donated to the school system by a breeder.

Lou Paschall, MCS School Social Worker, is Daisy’s “work mom”. Daisy lives at Paschall’s home. Daisy stays with Randall Robinson MCS Director of Attendance he looks after Daisy during the day at MCS Central Office, and he contributes to her training.

Paschall had this to say:

Early 2024 is the projected date for Daisy to be completely trained and able to work in all of the MCS schools each school day.

The plan is for Daisy to assist students with individual and small group social skill instruction, emotional regulation, as well as literacy initiatives.

