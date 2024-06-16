Manchester City Schools Board of Education Meeting

At the June 10, 2024 regular Board meeting the Director of Schools evaluation was postponed to the next meeting.

Director of Manchester City Schools, Dr. Joey Vaughn updated the Board on the Progress of the remodel of the new Manchester City Schools Administration building. The new location of the Administration is the former location of the Coffee County Health Department at 800 Parks Street in Manchester.

Dr. Vaughn stated that he had hoped the renovations would be complete for May 1, 2024, but due to construction delays, the new projected date is July 1, 2024.

Also at the meeting it was revealed that at the close of the 2023-2024 school year in May, the school district census was 1601 students. The largest number of students that MCS has ever had.

Dr. Vaughn informed the Board that the Tennessee General Assembly passed HB 2381 that states:

Beginning with the 2024-2025 school year and applying to each school year thereafter, this bill requires each local board of education and public charter school governing body to adopt a comprehensive code of conduct for each school under the authority of the local board of education or public charter school governing body that describes the types of behavior expected from visitors entering on school grounds. Each code of visitor conduct must emphasize the importance of (i) appropriate language, (ii) respect for the person and property of others, and (iii) establishing and maintaining a safe, secure, and peaceful educational setting that promotes learning and positive character development.

Dr. Vaughn assured the Board that the MCS Code of Conduct draft policy would be ready for a first reading at the MCS July Board meeting.