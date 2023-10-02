Connect with us

News

Coffee County Schools Board Members Honored

Published

The Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) hosted the South Central Fall District Meeting at Fayetteville
High School in Fayetteville on September 14.

Several South Central District school board members earned TSBA Boardsmanship Awards in 2023. The awards are presented to individual board members who have achieved one of five levels of boardsmanship standards over the past year. The program is designed to recognize school board members for participation in board activities beyond the local level through a commitment to training, willingness to participate in workshops and a volunteer spirit. The Boardsmanship Award honors not only the quantity, but also the quality of participation. Levels I-IV are given at Fall District Meetings, while Level V Boardsmanship is awarded at the association’s annual convention in November.
South Central District board members from Coffee County Schools, who were honored for their achievements this year were:

LEVEL I

Larry Crabtree, Coffee County
Gary Cordell, Coffee County

LEVEL II

Larry Crabtree, Coffee County

