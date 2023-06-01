Manchester City Schools and Coffee County Schools Make Strides in Third-Grade Reading Scores, Focus on Student Success

The Tennessee Department of Education released district-level TCAP average scores for third grade ELA from the spring 2023 TCAP administration. Access the 2023 TCAP ELA average scores for each district here.

Impressive progress has been made in third-grade reading scores by Manchester City Schools and Coffee County Schools, demonstrating their dedication to student achievement. Dr. Joey Vaughn, Director of City Schools for Manchester City Schools, and Dr. Charles Lawson, Director of Coffee County Schools, have shared insights into the strategies implemented by their respective districts to improve literacy outcomes.

Dr. Joey Vaughn emphasized the district’s commitment to data-driven instruction and student support. “Manchester City Schools has increased the focus on phonics/sounds first instruction for our early grades. District-wide we have implemented high-quality materials for ELA and math and are having ongoing data conversations to assess the strengths and needs of our students. Our teachers have worked diligently to provide support for all learners, and we will continue to work with our students and families,” stated Dr. Vaughn.

In Coffee County Schools, Dr. Charles Lawson highlighted the success of their summer programming and comprehensive teacher training. “Coffee County Schools has implemented summer programming since 2021, adopted new high-quality instructional materials in reading, and implemented a plan to train all K-2 teachers in the science of reading,” explained Dr. Lawson. These initiatives have made a significant impact on student literacy and contributed to the overall progress observed in the district.

Effective communication with parents has been a priority for both districts. Manchester City Schools conducted 3rd grade parent meetings, providing an opportunity for families to engage with educators. Coffee County Schools utilized various communication channels, including phone calls, emails, and letters, to keep parents informed about their child’s progress. Dr. Lawson emphasized, “Phone calls, emails, and letters have been utilized to communicate with the parents of impacted students since the data was released.” This proactive approach ensures that parents are actively involved in their child’s educational journey and have the necessary information to support their success.

The progress in third-grade reading scores for Manchester City Schools and Coffee County Schools is a testament to their strategies and commitment to student success. By focusing on phonics instruction, implementing high-quality materials, offering targeted interventions, and fostering strong partnerships with families, both districts are making a positive impact on student outcomes.